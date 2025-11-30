Paayel Sarkar talks about embodying Richa in The Academy of Fine Arts

A

I have worked earlier with Saurav (Das), Rudranil (Ghosh), Sudip (Mukherjee), but I hadn’ t worked with Amit (Saha) and Rishav (Basu). I think they are truly fabulous. I worked with Anuradha (Mukherjee) for the first time, too. The ensemble cast was like a talent powerhouse. Add to that, a bunch of brilliant, talented students from Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) who had great conceptual clarity and executional prowess.

While Rudranil and Saurav are my friends, working with Rishav was a new experience, and we had quite a few difficult scenes. But we bonded well and tuned out the scenes in great sync. We shared a nice interactional chemistry. This helped us to be comfortable shooting the scenes.