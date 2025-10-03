Kanna Ravi on his upcoming web series Veduvan, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, and Khakhi Squad
When it dawned on Kanna Ravi that cinema was his calling, he was certain about one fact—that the road ahead would be akin to paddling upstream, that too through a labyrinth of uncertainties. Armed with an engineering degree and no cinematic lineage, Kanna remained as iron-willed as a gladiator to carve a niche for himself in the industry where success is thin on the ground. Today, his name resonates across Kollywood, courtesy, his power-packed performances in films like Kaithi, Rathasaatchi, Mandela, and the recent Coolie.
Now, the versatile actor goes off the beaten track once again in his upcoming series, Veduvan. The plot remains cloaked in mystery, but Kanna tells Indulge that his role in this intense, hard-hitting drama is one he holds close to his heart. Excerpts…
So, what’s Veduvan about?
On the surface, it’s a gritty police drama. It’s about an undercover officer who handles encounters and mingles with people from all quarters of the society. The plot explores the unseen side of policing, deceptive narratives, and the power structures behind that. There are political murders, fabricated news, and the blurred lines between what’s real and what’s portrayed to be real.
Tell us about the experience of working on this project.
It was one of the toughest yet most fulfilling shoots I have ever done. We shot for 18 days in Madurai and Chennai. There were days when we shot for 12 to 16 hours. I had to be present in almost every scene, so it was physically taxing. The impact of the rain and the heat showed on my face, but not in my energy, because the script kept fueling my spirit. The director (Pavan) and DOP (Srinvasan Devaraj), both film school graduates, were on fire every single day, and that energy was infectious. We shot in live locations, including bus stops and public places, which piled on the pressure. But the director never compromised. As an actor, I felt comfortable and inspired because everyone was working with equal or greater intensity.
You seem to have a knack for choosing such complex roles…
I rely a lot on gut instinct. I don’t choose scripts based on how I want to project myself. When someone narrates a story, I look for genuineness in the writing. If it clicks in the first narration, I say yes. And I also choose the people I work with; the director’s taste, their understanding of performance, and what kind of movies they watch—it all matters. I also ensure I don’t repeat characters. Even if it’s an undercover role again, like this one, it should be very different from what I’ve done before.
Did you always want to be an actor?
I always had that dream of seeing myself on screen, but before I discovered acting, I wanted to be a police officer or Army personnel. I have immense respect for real-life heroes. But as I entered college, I got more involved in dance, music, and performing arts. I wasn’t aiming to become an actor; I just loved performing. That gradually led me to cinema. Moreover, my parents never stopped me from watching films. I was a huge Rajinikanth fan; I still am. He’s one of the biggest reasons I wanted to be in films.
What was your journey into acting like?
My dad wanted me to have a secure career, so I completed an engineering degree. Once I got my degree, I told my parents, “This is for you. Now I want to become an actor.” My dad told me to choose either engineering or cinema, no in-between. He said, “Don’t treat acting like a hobby. If you’re serious, study it properly.” So I joined Balu Mahendra sir’s institute, even though I wasn’t much aware of his legacy at the time. After the course, I did over 100 short films in five years. That was my training ground. I learned the craft, patience, and the reality of cinema.
And how did you land your first film role?
My first film, Veera, flopped. That was heartbreaking, especially after putting in years of work. I started questioning myself, rewatching my scenes, wondering what went wrong. But I realised cinema is teamwork; it’s not just about acting. Direction, production, writing—everything matters. Thankfully, Lokesh Kanagaraj had seen one of my short films that got selected in New York. He told a friend he’d use me in a film someday. True to his word, he remembered me when he was making Kaithi and gave me the opportunity. That changed everything. I’ve now seen flops, hits, and blockbusters, and I value every experience.
What was it like sharing screen space with your idol Rajinikanth?
Oh, that was beyond a dream. I shot with him in Vizag. After the scene, I took a photo and sent it to my parents. My mom said she was the happiest mother in the world. I always dreamed of hearing just one word from him, “Kanna”, my name. That alone would have been enough. But I actually got to act with him. He even appreciated my performance on set. That compliment, for me, is worth ten Oscars.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
My next major project is Khakhi Squad, helmed by Sakthivel Perumalsamy. We begin filming toward the end of the year. It’s a powerful cop story, and I want to dedicate all my energy to it. Rathasaatchi gave me eight months to prepare, and I want the same depth here. The story is set in Tiruppur, and I want to make the character feel real, from the look to the emotions. This is my first theatrical lead role, so I feel a deep responsibility.
Veduvan will stream on ZEE5 from October 10.
