Kanna Ravi on his upcoming web series Veduvan, sharing screen space with Rajinikanth, and Khakhi Squad

When it dawned on Kanna Ravi that cinema was his calling, he was certain about one fact—that the road ahead would be akin to paddling upstream, that too through a labyrinth of uncertainties. Armed with an engineering degree and no cinematic lineage, Kanna remained as iron-willed as a gladiator to carve a niche for himself in the industry where success is thin on the ground. Today, his name resonates across Kollywood, courtesy, his power-packed performances in films like Kaithi, Rathasaatchi, Mandela, and the recent Coolie.

Kanna Ravi on his upcoming cop drama Veduvan and his film journey

Now, the versatile actor goes off the beaten track once again in his upcoming series, Veduvan. The plot remains cloaked in mystery, but Kanna tells Indulge that his role in this intense, hard-hitting drama is one he holds close to his heart. Excerpts…