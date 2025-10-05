Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway set to star in the military drama 'Alone At Dawn'

Chapman served alongside SEAL Team Six during a mission in Afghanistan that went tragically wrong when their helicopters were shot down. Despite critical injuries, he continued to defend his comrades and was mistakenly believed to have been killed. Hours later, Chapman regained consciousness and reentered the battle, ultimately giving his life to protect another rescue helicopter. His valor led to efforts to recognize his sacrifice with the Medal of Honor.

The screenplay is by Michael Russell Gunn, with earlier drafts from Erin Cressida Wilson and Amy Herzog. The project is produced by Kristy Grisham, William Connor, and Patrick Newall, in collaboration with Imagine Entertainment, The Hideaway Entertainment, and Thruline Entertainment. Gunn also serves as executive producer. A release date has yet to be announced.

Hathaway, last seen in The Idea of You, is currently filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 and has several upcoming projects, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Flowervale Street, Mother Mary, and Verity. She and Driver were previously set to star together in Paper Tiger, though Hathaway exited due to scheduling conflicts.

Driver, who appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis last year, will next feature in Father Mother Sister Brother and Paper Tiger. He is also leading Chris Rock’s forthcoming directorial venture.