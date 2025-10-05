Adam Driver and Anne Hathaway set to star in the military drama 'Alone At Dawn'

Anne Hathaway and Adam Driver are teaming up for the first time in Alone at Dawn, an upcoming war drama from Amazon MGM Studios. The film will be directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, celebrated for classics such as Apollo 13 (1995), A Beautiful Mind (2001), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), and The Da Vinci Code (2006).
Adapted from the 2019 book by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz, Alone at Dawn is inspired by the true story of Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman (played by Driver) and an intelligence officer (played by Hathaway) who fought to secure him a posthumous Medal of Honor. Longfritz, notably, is Chapman’s sister.
Chapman served alongside SEAL Team Six during a mission in Afghanistan that went tragically wrong when their helicopters were shot down. Despite critical injuries, he continued to defend his comrades and was mistakenly believed to have been killed. Hours later, Chapman regained consciousness and reentered the battle, ultimately giving his life to protect another rescue helicopter. His valor led to efforts to recognize his sacrifice with the Medal of Honor.
The screenplay is by Michael Russell Gunn, with earlier drafts from Erin Cressida Wilson and Amy Herzog. The project is produced by Kristy Grisham, William Connor, and Patrick Newall, in collaboration with Imagine Entertainment, The Hideaway Entertainment, and Thruline Entertainment. Gunn also serves as executive producer. A release date has yet to be announced.
Hathaway, last seen in The Idea of You, is currently filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 and has several upcoming projects, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Flowervale Street, Mother Mary, and Verity. She and Driver were previously set to star together in Paper Tiger, though Hathaway exited due to scheduling conflicts.
Driver, who appeared in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis last year, will next feature in Father Mother Sister Brother and Paper Tiger. He is also leading Chris Rock’s forthcoming directorial venture.
