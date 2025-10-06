Rashmika Mandanna charms in The Girlfriend teaser; film to release on November 7

The much-awaited film The Girlfriend directed by Rahul Ravindran is set to hit the theatres on November 7 and will be released in five languages spanning from Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, best known for Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2, the film is presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts, in collaboration with Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.
The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, with Dheekshith Shetty cast opposite her. The teaser opens with a romantic scene set in a cozy restaurant, hinting at the chemistry between the two leads. In a scene, Rashmika’s character asks, “Each one of us has a type, right Vikram? Do I belong to your type? How do you decide if two people are made for each other? Importantly, when do they discover this?" Dheekshith’s character responds, “Don’t tell me you are suddenly wondering if I am right for you."
Rashmika shared this news through her Instagram handle which featured the film's trailer along with the release date. The post’s caption read, "I know you guys have been waiting on this one, and here it isss. #TheGirlfriend in theatres from November 7th, 2025. In Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. #TheGirlfriendOnNov7th #WhoIsYourType,".
Besides The Girlfriend, Rashmika has a lineup of projects, including horror-comedy Thamma and Cocktail 2. In Maddock Films’ upcoming project Thamma, Rashmika Mandanna will star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, known for Munjya, the film is slated for a theatrical release on October 21.
As for the buzz on her personal front, the announcement of this film comes right after the news of her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda which took the internet by storm, keeping all eyes on the actress as she continues to make headlines both on and off screen. The couple is reportedly set to tie the knot in February 2026.
