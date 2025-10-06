Rashmika Mandanna charms in The Girlfriend teaser; film to release on November 7

The much-awaited film The Girlfriend directed by Rahul Ravindran is set to hit the theatres on November 7 and will be released in five languages spanning from Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend set for multilingual release this November

Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, best known for Chi La Sow and Manmadhudu 2, the film is presented by veteran producer Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts, in collaboration with Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role, with Dheekshith Shetty cast opposite her. The teaser opens with a romantic scene set in a cozy restaurant, hinting at the chemistry between the two leads. In a scene, Rashmika’s character asks, “Each one of us has a type, right Vikram? Do I belong to your type? How do you decide if two people are made for each other? Importantly, when do they discover this?" Dheekshith’s character responds, “Don’t tell me you are suddenly wondering if I am right for you."