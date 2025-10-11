Mohanlal's Vrusshabha to release on November 6 at the theatres

The recently unveiled teaser introduced audiences to Mohanlal in a commanding avatar as a warrior king, carrying the powerful message: “When Destiny Calls, Blood Must Answer.” With the evocative tagline Reborn Love – A Love So Strong, It Defies Death, the teaser impressed cinema lovers nationwide, ending with a dramatic transition between past and present that left audiences intrigued by the story’s dual worlds.

Starring Mohanlal, alongside Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, and Nayan Sarika, the film also features a strong ensemble cast, with additional names to be announced. The film features music by Sam CS and sound design by Resul Pookutty, dialogues from SRK, Janardhan Maharshi, and Karthik, and high-octane action sequences by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil.

Mohanlal's Vrusshabha is an epic action cinematic journey exploring the emotional bond between a father and son. The film blends action, drama, and visual spectacle with deeply moving storytelling.

Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, with releases in Hindi and Kannada, Vrusshabha is set to be one of the most memorable cinematic events of 2025.

Mohanlal, this year, was seen in films like L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, Kannappa and Hridayapoorvam. Mohanlal's career resurged in 2025, and he first reprised his role in the sequel L2: Empuraan, and along with it and Thudarum, Hridayapoorvam became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide.