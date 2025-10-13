Amitabh Bachchan welcomes Rishab Shetty on KBC 17, receives heartfelt birthday gift from Kantara star

There was a certain calm on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 that evening. The audience had settled, the lights had found their glow, and Amitabh Bachchan walked in with the poise only he can carry. Across from him, Rishab Shetty waited, his presence modest but assured. The Kannada filmmaker, who gave India Kantara, wasn’t just there as a guest; he had come to celebrate the host himself. It was Bachchan’s 83rd birthday, and Shetty had brought along a small gift, wrapped neatly, a gesture that felt personal rather than ceremonial.

Kantara 1 star Rishab Shetty meets Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 17

When the two greeted each other, it wasn’t with over-the-top fanfare. Bachchan, dressed in a white printed jacket and black trousers, extended his trademark namaste. Shetty, in his simple black shirt and veshti, smiled shyly, a bit like a student meeting a favourite teacher. He handed over the present with both hands, and the exchange that followed was tender, almost old-fashioned in its warmth.