Loved working with him on 'Inception', such a joy to come back: Elliot Page on reuniting with Christopher Nolan

Actor Elliot Page spoke about reuniting with Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan fifteen years later for "The Odyssey", saying that it was a joy to come back.

Elliot Page is set to join the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey

The actor, who appeared in Nolan's 2010 "Inception", came out as a transgender man in 2020 after playing female roles since his debut in the 2002 film "Marion Bridge". Previously known as Ellen Page, his transition was integrated into his role as Viktor Hargreeves in "The Umbrella Academy" which was then in its third season.

"I was so excited to be thought of for (‘The Odyssey’) and to be asked to come back to work with him," said Page during the “X-Men: Days of Future Past” panel at this year’s New York City Comic Con.