Nobel Prize-winning philosopher Bertrand Russell to get a biopic

A popular media outlet has reported that a film surrounding the life of British philosopher and Nobel laureate, Bertrand Arthur William Russell is in the works.
Amanda Renai Curdt-Christiansen who is both a scholar and filmmaker is in charge of writing the screenplay for the biopic. Currently pursuing PhD in U.K's De Montfort University, this project is part of her degree research.
Bertrand Russell won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1950, "in recognition of his varied and significant writings in which he champions humanitarian ideals and freedom of thought", as per the Nobel Committee.
The feature film is being supported by U.K.’s Arts and Humanities Research Council which will develop the project along with the Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation.
Talking about the mammoth project, Danish-Chinese filmmaker Amanda Curdt-Christiansen said, "Our appetite for true, meaningful, and inspiring stories is growing globally, no doubt exacerbated by the current political climate. Russell’s message is important, and his story has the potential to resonate with audiences from London to Beijing".
Bertrand Russel (1872-1970), had lived through the major political and social changes the world had witnessed, including the two World Wars. He was more than a philosopher, and is expertise extended to analytics, mathematics, logic, logical atomism and more.
More importantly, he advocated for peace, freedom of thought and encouraged scientific thinking. A critical thinker, he rejected repressive institutions and viewed freedom as a necessary tool to question authority.
The upcoming biopic on Bertrand Russell, will emphasise the relevance of the philosopher's thought in today's world where freedom is at stake everywhere. According to sources, the feature film will bring in materials from the archives which are available in the Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation.
The managing director of the Foundation, Tony Simpson, expressed excitement about the film. He said, "Bertrand Russell revered people’s creative impulses. This project will act as a bridge between our extensive archives, our independent scholarship, and the creative industries".
Some of Bertrand Russell's pioneering works include, The Problems of Philosophy (1912), Introduction to Mathematical Philosophy (1919), The Analysis of Mind (1921), Human Knowledge: Its Scope and Limits (1948), The Impact of Science on Society (1952) and more.
