Bhagyashree: Travel is the best teacher
It's been over 30 years since Maine Pyar Kiya stole hearts, yet Bhagyashree’s charm and sincerity remain just as endearing. Warm, thoughtful, and full of grace, she continues to inspire women to embrace their individuality and strength. In Hyderabad for JITO Connect 2025, the actress opens up about empowerment, evolving roles for women, her love for travel, and life beyond the silver screen.
Excerpts
How does it feel to be part of JITO Connect 2025?
I have always been the person to stand up and say women’s rights are very important. We all live in a bubble in metropolitan cities, but it’s about women empowerment also in tier-two and tier-three cities who need the support. So, when there are women entrepreneurs who are building businesses and are empowering women, I feel pushing this cause forward becomes an important part. Today, when I go to a set and see so many women working there, it feels wonderful. Back when we started, there were only men. At most, your co-star or your hair person would be a woman, but there weren’t any other women around. There are so many women now on sets, it feels great to witness that change.
How do you feel coming to Hyderabad?
I absolutely love Hyderabad, and I keep finding excuses to come here. Talking of my favourite food: there’s this sweet called Putharekulu.
Maine Pyar Kiya is still a cult-hit. How do you feel looking back at your journey?
I feel very blessed that I have been part of everyone’s love story. I’ve had people come up to me and say that after watching this movie, they proposed to their better half, or that it was the first movie they watched as a married couple. I think the movie plays an important emotional role for that entire generation and probably for the next two generations as well. This is also because it’s a simple love story with raw, natural emotions that we often feel but are afraid to express.
What message would you give women who feel lost after their children have grown up and moved on with their own lives?
It’s important for women to keep a part of themselves that belongs only to them and retains their individuality. When you get married and become someone’s wife, then you become someone’s mother, and later a homemaker running a household. In the process, you lose sight of what made you who you are. Once your children move away, that emptiness creeps in and you begin to wonder: Who are you? What makes you happy? You realise you have forgotten all those things. That’s why it’s so important to take out time for self-improvement, self-achievement, and self-care, because we owe it to ourselves.
What do you think makes an on-screen connection between actors timeless?
It’s very important to have conviction about the role you’re playing and the script. For me, when I’m hearing a subject, I listen to it as a whole. I might have a very minuscule role in it, but if the arc of the character creates an impact on paper, then I feel that role will be remembered. It could be a ten-minute thing, but if it changes the journey of the rest of the characters, then that character becomes important.
What do you think is the most important change society needs in conversations about women’s health?
It is important for women to accept that during perimenopause or menopause, hormonal changes naturally occur. These can cause brain fog, fatigue, and poor sleep due to lower melatonin and higher cortisol levels. Acceptance is a key because only then can one make changes like sleeping on time or taking supplements to feel better. Support from family also matters, as they should understand what women experience. Even men go through similar changes, often seen physically. The best approach is to consult a doctor.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
I love travelling, and I also love exercising or learning about exercising and nutrition. I think travel is the best teacher because the more you travel, the more you learn, the more you widen your horizons of thought, and the more accepting and less judgmental you become. I love travelling to all the places in the North like Himachal Pradesh, Kashmir, Nepal, or Guwahati.
What kind of legacy do you hope you leave both as an actor and as an advocate for social change?
During COVID, I started Tuesday Tips With B, and it resonated with women everywhere. I want to remind women that small changes can improve their health. Just as Maine Pyar Kiya inspired love, I hope to inspire women to value themselves and their wellbeing.
Future projects.
I’m very lucky to have a project that is very close to my heart, and it’s called Raja Shivaji. Since I’m a Maharashtrian and deeply rooted in history, I play a very integral part in this movie. It has been directed by Ritesh Deshmukh, who is also playing the titular role in it. The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan, and of course, even Genelia is part of it. I’m really looking forward to this project.
— Story by Darshita Jain