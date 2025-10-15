Bhagyashree: Travel is the best teacher

A

I have always been the person to stand up and say women’s rights are very important. We all live in a bubble in metropolitan cities, but it’s about women empowerment also in tier-two and tier-three cities who need the support. So, when there are women entrepreneurs who are building businesses and are empowering women, I feel pushing this cause forward becomes an important part. Today, when I go to a set and see so many women working there, it feels wonderful. Back when we started, there were only men. At most, your co-star or your hair person would be a woman, but there weren’t any other women around. There are so many women now on sets, it feels great to witness that change.