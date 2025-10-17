Actress Koel Mallick opens up on Sharthopor and and the quiet pain of family rifts

A

I am very selfish about having peace in life. I hold it close to my heart. For peace, I can do anything and everything. I am a very peace-loving person, I don’t like chaos at all, nor do I enjoy or attract chaos in my life. Wherever I see disturbance, I like to stay away. I greet people with absolute positivity, and I feel for everybody. I am a very private person, who gives absolute priority to her family, and my audience for who I am today. When I started 20 years back, I really did not dream that I would complete 20 years here. I have been brought up in a joint family and I don’t know what selfishness means. But seeing certain people acting in a selfish manner does make me feel bad. I am blessed that my husband’s and my values match, as he too comes from a joint family. To enjoy life, one needs to be surrounded by loved ones and for that, you have to be there by their side and love them and it cannot be only according to your convenience.