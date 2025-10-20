Step into the wedding season with these 5 themed movies of 2025!

For those planning to get hitched this wedding season, the newest streams of cinematic romance offer a lush escape and a treasure trove of luxurious, fun-filled inspiration. Indulge in recent releases that showcase everything from elaborate nuptials to chaotic destination extravaganzas and humorous family drama. But first, forget the stress and just bask in the glorious feeling! Dive headfirst into the romance and excitement of it all. Pop the most expensive bottle of champagne and let yourself simply swoon over the new epic love stories flooding the screens.
The fourth installment in the Bridget Jones series, based on the novel. It follows Bridget Jones as she navigates the modern world as a single mother in her fifties. She deals with new challenges like online dating, social media and a much younger love interest, all while continuing her perpetual search for balance and love.
An action-comedy film starring Rebel Wilson as a highly-trained secret agent who is also the maid of honor at her best friend's lavish wedding. The film takes a chaotic turn when a mercenary group takes the wedding hostage, forcing the maid of honor to use her lethal skills to save the day and, more importantly, the wedding.
A romantic comedy film and a modern, queer remake of the 1993 Ang Lee classic. The story revolves around a gay man, Min, who proposes a green-card marriage with his friend, Angela, to satisfy his family and also help Angela and her partner afford IVF. Their simple elopement plan is upended when Min's traditional grandmother surprises them with an extravagant Korean wedding banquet, forcing the chosen family to navigate cultural expectations, love and forgiveness.
A comedy film starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell. The plot centers on a couple's destination wedding that goes awry when two separate, very different families accidentally book their weddings at the exact same remote resort on the same weekend. Chaos, rivalry and unexpected connections ensue.
Madea and her family head to the Bahamas for a whirlwind destination wedding. Madea's great-grandniece, Tiffany, is rushing to marry her new fiancé, a rapper named Zavier, which causes her father (Brian, played by Tyler Perry) to become suspicious of the groom's true intentions. Chaos and conflict ensue at the luxury resort as the family tries to figure out what's really going on.