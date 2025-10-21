Asrani's first acting role was in a FTII training film directed by Ritwik Ghatak, says film scholar

The news of Asrani's passing led to several forms of obituaries honouring the multi-faceted talent who had a five-decade legacy in Hindi cinema. It's widely believed that Asrani made his debut in Kishore Sahu's 1967 film 'Hare Kaanch Ki Choodiyan,' where he played the friend of actor Biswajeet.

However, a film researcher named Debasis Mukhopadhyay recently pointed out on social media that Asrani's very first acting role was in a short film directed by the iconic Bengali director Ritwik Ghatak.

Asrani starred in the FTII film Fear, directed by Ritwik Ghatak

Asrani studied at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, from 1964 to 1966. And Ritwik Ghatak served as the Vice Principal and Head of the Direction Department at FTII for a few months in 1965, and also taught at the institute.

Debasis Mukhopadhyay shared on Facebook that during this phase Ghatak directed Fear, in which Asrani had his first acting role. That short film experience became Asrani’s true on-screen debut, years before his foray into mainstream Hindi cinema a year later.