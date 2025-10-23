Asrani net worth: A look at the actor's estate worth crores, built through films, TV, and ads

Asrani’s passing marked the close of one of Indian cinema’s most remarkable eras. The actor, comedian and director had a five-decade long career in entertainment. His journey into entertainment began as a voice artist on All India Radio. He trained in acting under Sahitya Kalabhai Thakkar. Asrani moved to Mumbai in 1962 he graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 1966.

Asrani, who acted in more than 300 films over five decades, died at the age of 84

Although he appeared in several films early on, his breakthrough came with the 1971 film Guddi, which established him as a household name. Over the years, Asrani delivered a series of unforgettable performances in timeless classics such as Golmaal, Abhimaan, Bawarchi, and Chupke Chupke.

Over a career spanning more than 50 years, Asrani acted in more than 300 films. One of his memorable performances came in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, in which he played an eccentric jailer. Asrani is survived by his wife Manju and as per reports, he left behind a fortune of Rs 40-45 crore.