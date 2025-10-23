Asrani net worth: A look at the actor's estate worth crores, built through films, TV, and ads

Asrani’s passing marked the close of one of Indian cinema’s most remarkable eras. The actor, comedian and director had a five-decade long career in entertainment. His journey into entertainment began as a voice artist on All India Radio. He trained in acting under Sahitya Kalabhai Thakkar. Asrani moved to Mumbai in 1962 he graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 1966.
Although he appeared in several films early on, his breakthrough came with the 1971 film Guddi, which established him as a household name. Over the years, Asrani delivered a series of unforgettable performances in timeless classics such as Golmaal, Abhimaan, Bawarchi, and Chupke Chupke.
Over a career spanning more than 50 years, Asrani acted in more than 300 films. One of his memorable performances came in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, in which he played an eccentric jailer. Asrani is survived by his wife Manju and as per reports, he left behind a fortune of Rs 40-45 crore.
Asrani’s influence extended well beyond the silver screen. He successfully ventured into television and brand endorsements. His appearances on popular shows added considerable income to his portfolio. Asrani was a well-known presence on Doordarshan during the 1980s and 90s, he notably portrayed the all-knowing sage Narad Muni in the hit series Natkhat Narad in the 1980s. Beyond acting, he also ventured into direction, helming multiple Hindi and Gujarati films.
Asrani partnered with several brands that valued his credibility and universal appeal. His endorsement deals were lucrative, proving his versatility went beyond acting alone.
Directorial Ventures: Adding yet another dimension to his illustrious career, Asrani also tried his hand at direction—further strengthening his creative and financial legacy.
Asrani’s manager Babu Bhai Thiba told ANI, “Asrani passed away today at 3 pm at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu.” His family also issued a heartfelt statement on his Instagram profile that read, “Our beloved, the one who brought smiles to everyone’s faces, Asrani ji is no longer among us. His passing is an irreparable loss for both Hindi cinema and our hearts. The indelible mark he left through his performances will remain eternal. May God grant peace to his soul. Om Shanti.”