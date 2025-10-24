The First Film, a short by Piyush Thakur, is an interesting take on love for cinema

A

Since the film is set in the 1960s, Deepak and I immersed ourselves in that period. We spent months watching Bollywood films released between 1950 and 1960—not as filmmakers, but as audiences. We wanted to understand how people in our country back then might have watched and experienced cinema. This exercise gave us insights into the mood, behaviour, and even the little mannerisms of that era’s cinephiles. We also drew from personal memories.

My grandparents often spoke about how going to the theatre was a big event, sometimes involving long journeys. Their stories gave me the texture of how magical yet restrictive that experience could be, especially for women. Deepak, too, had a close bond with his grandmother, and in fact, the protagonist’s name, Devi, comes from her.

The story itself went through many versions—at least 15 completely dif ferent drafts with very different plots but the same essence. At one point, it was about an older couple, at another stage about siblings, before we finally settled on the 14-year-old girl’s perspective. The first draft was written in February 2012, and the final draft was completed in December 2018.