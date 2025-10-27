Dr Shiva Rajkumar steps into the iconic role of politician Gummadi Narsaiah, biopic's first look and concept video revealed

The concept video furthers this impression, showing the protagonist entering the Assembly not with fanfare, but as a humble man on a bicycle, a few books tied to the back seat, a poignant visual underscoring his grounded personality and intellectual depth.

Director Parameshwar Hivrale’s dedication to authenticity and storytelling is evident in both the first look and the conceptual video. Every frame reflects a carefully constructed vision that aims to present an honest, respectful, and inspiring portrayal of Narsaiah’s life.

The film also boasts a strong technical team. Cinematography by Satish Mutyala captures the earthy, rural aesthetic with striking realism. Music by Suresh Bobbili elevates the narrative. Editing by Satya Giduturi ensures a crisp and compelling presentation. The production design is top-notch, effectively recreating the milieu of the times.

The makers also announced that the shoot of this Pan-India film will commence soon. Gummadi Narsaiah will release in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, reflecting the universality of its subject’s journey.