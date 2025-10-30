Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to make OTT debut with a Hindi web series after Punjabi film's success

According to industry sources, Nimrit has started shooting in Mumbai last month, but the team is keeping plot details as well as her character sketch hidden for now. However, insiders call the series a deep drama centered on real people. It mixes everyday life with some puzzle elements to keep watchers guessing. Think of it as a story that digs into emotions and hidden truths, much like popular thrillers on OTT platforms. The show is a real life drama with an element of mystery in its genre. The OTT space has grown huge in India, with over 500 million users streaming content in 2024, according to recent reports. This boom gives actors like Nimrit new chances to reach wide audiences.

A team member shares that Nimrit picked this project with care. After her Punjabi film success, she wanted something different. She aimed for a role that pushes her acting range on digital screens. The script focuses on strong performances and allows her to display her versatility.

A source close to the development shares, “Nimrit brings real spark; this could open more doors for her.” With this project, Nimrit expands her work from small screens and movies to OTT. She seems ready to thrive, proving her skills across formats.