Parul Gulati joins Kapil Sharma in Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2, her first Bollywood theatrical release in 15 years

Actress Parul Gulati has officially announced her next big project, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2, alongside comedy king Kapil Sharma. The film, set to release on December 15, marks a major milestone in Parul’s career as it will be her first theatrical release in Bollywood after having been in the industry for 15 years.

Parul Gulati joins Kapil Sharma for a laugh-out-loud ride in Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2

Parul took to Instagram to share her joy with fans in an emotional post that read, “15 long years of being in the industry and this is my first theatrical in Bollywood. Look maa, I am going to be on the big screen in a Hindi movie that too with Kapil Sharma! Get ready for double the confusion and four times the fun!”

Sharing her excitement further, Parul said, “This moment feels surreal. After years of working across platforms and languages, to finally see myself on the big screen in a Hindi film and that too with someone as loved as Kapil Sharma, feels incredibly special. Comedy is a space I’ve never explored before, so I’m nervous and excited in equal measure. I’ve grown up watching Kapil make the whole nation laugh, and getting to share screen space with him is a dream come true. It’s truly a proud and emotional moment for me and my family.”

Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 promises to deliver laughter, chaos, and entertainment in true Kapil Sharma style, this time with Parul Gulati adding her own spark to the mix.