Regena Cassandrra opens up about lessons learned, the evolving space for women in film and more
As Regena Cassandrra completes two decades in the film industry, the actress, loved for her versatility and sincerity, reflects on her journey, the changes she’s witnessed, and what keeps her inspired. In conversation with CE, she looks back at 20 years of cinema and ahead to exciting new chapters.
Excerpts
How does it feel to complete 20 years in the industry?
It’s been a roller coaster! These two decades have taught me the value of gratitude, people, and community. When I began, I didn’t know what it truly meant to be an actor or a public figure. I hadn’t studied acting nor had anyone in my circle from this industry. I was literally placed in a world I had to learn to navigate from scratch. These 20 years have been my school: my playground, classroom, and stage. The industry has shaped me in ways I never imagined.
What changes have you seen in the industry from when you started to now?
So much has evolved; storytelling, filmmakers, and the kind of roles being written. Change has been slow but steady, especially for women. Earlier, an actress’s career or market value often depended on the heroes she worked with. Doing a female-centric film back then was seen as a career dip; now it’s celebrated. Even the industry unions have improved — protecting actors and technicians better than before. It’s heartening to see these positive shifts.
Which of your films are closest to your heart?
Kanda Naal Mudhal will always top the list — it was my first film, directed by a woman, back in 2004. Watching a female director call the shots back then shaped my entire outlook on cinema. Evaru (2019), Nenjam Marappathillai (2021), Maanagaram (2017), and AWE (2018) are also very special to me — not just for their success but for the experiences they gave me.
Any memorable moments from AWE?
AWE was one of my most fulfilling roles. Even though my part was brief, I completely immersed myself in it. It took nearly 24 hours to achieve that look — from 4 pm one day to 4 pm the next! I shaved my head and stayed in that look for four to five days straight. That transformation helped me melt into the character. To this day, I feel that look remains iconic. The film even won a National Award for Hair and Makeup, and I’m proud to have contributed to that creative vision.
Is there any director you’d love to work with?
Oh, definitely SS Rajamouli garu! That’s a dream collaboration.
Which co-star is the most fun to work with?
Honestly, everyone — from debutants to superstars. I’ve always had a great rapport with my co-actors. Every set has been a learning and enjoyable experience.
What genre excites you most?
I don’t believe in limiting myself, I want to do everything under the sun. But I’d love to explore comedy. I haven’t done an all-out comedy yet, and that’s something I’m looking forward to.
Any particular kind of story you want to tell?
As an actor, I just want to tell good stories. But as an Indian woman and a viewer, I’d love to see and be part of films that are rooted and real.
What challenges have you faced and overcome?
Plenty! One of the biggest was staying true to my principles. I’ve never been someone who lobbies or networks strategically for roles. Coming from an academic background, I believed everything should work on merit; but that’s not always how the industry functions. It took me time to understand that balance between authenticity and practicality. It’s also taken years for people to understand that acting, while a big part of my life, isn’t my entire identity. Today, 20 years later, I finally have people around me who understand my process and respect my space.
What’s the best compliment you’ve received?
Not one in particular, but I value it most when people — fans or friends — talk about me as a person rather than just my work. When someone says they connect with my energy or values, that really stays with me.
How would you define cinema?
Cinema is a beautiful medium for change.
What’s next for you?
I’m currently working on Mookuthi Amman 2, directed by Sundar C, with Nayanthara playing Amman. I have a very interesting role in it, something I haven’t done before. Then there’s The Wives with Madhur Bhandarkar, co-starring Mouni Roy and Sonali Kulkarni — a very different film in tone and language. Another project, Flashback, is also lined up for release this year. I feel blessed that even after 20 years, I’m still doing fresh and exciting work.
— Story by Shreya Veronica