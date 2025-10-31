Randeep Hooda reflects on playing Charles Sobhraj, a decade later

It wasn’t all that easy to meet the real Charles though. “Nepal police would not let us meet him. We had to do a lot of jugaad to facilitate that, and that too, from a distance. He made a gesture of a phone as we were being ushered away after the brief meeting. So, I gifted him a book through the guards in which, on a particular page, I wrote my number and funnily enough, he found it. Then we were in touch for many years after his prison, on video calls, audio calls and yeah… I got to know Charles after I became Charles,” the actor shared.

Randeep’s nuanced portrayal of Charles Sobhraj, equal parts seductive, mysterious, and cerebral, remains one of his most iconic performances. As the film celebrates its 10-year anniversary, his recollection not only highlights the creative intensity behind the role but also reaffirms Randeep Hooda’s reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most immersive and method-driven actors.