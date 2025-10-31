Cinema

Randeep Hooda reflects on playing Charles Sobhraj, a decade later

Randeep Hooda opens up on his iconic Charles Sobhraj role, behind-the-scenes experiences, and 10-year journey of Main Aur Charles
Randeep Hooda reflects on playing Charles Sobhraj a decade later
Randeep Hooda as Charles Sobhraj in Main Aur Charles
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

As Main Aur Charles completes a decade since its release, actor Randeep Hooda took to social media to share fascinating behind-the-scenes details about his preparation for portraying the infamous Charles Sobhraj, a performance still remembered for its psychological depth and magnetic charm.

Inside Randeep Hooda’s transformation into Charles Sobhraj: 10-year anniversary

Inside Randeep Hooda’s transformation into Charles Sobhraj: 10-year anniversary
Randeep’s nuanced portrayal of Charles Sobhra remains one of his most iconic performances

Reflecting on the journey, Randeep shared how his transformation from playing Mahabir Bhati in Highway to embodying Charles, marked a turning point in his acting approach, shifting his focus from merely portraying characters to finding their souls. “I just came off playing Mahabir Bhati in Highway. I felt I had started to find souls instead of characters. After finding the soul in Mahabir, I was looking for Charles Sobhraj. This was my first movie with Prawal Raman, a director I admire so much! And I can’t thank him enough for this opportunity.”

The actor added, “I asked Prawal to pin-point the scene that screamed Charles’s soul. And there was none. So, we played, and we actually found him during that play. It was an absolute pleasure to be Charles. I finally did meet him, at release, in a Nepalese prison and he was very appreciative of how close I played it to him.”

How Randeep Hooda became Charles Sobhraj: Iconic role insights
Randeep Hooda shares behind-the-scenes stories

It wasn’t all that easy to meet the real Charles though. “Nepal police would not let us meet him. We had to do a lot of jugaad to facilitate that, and that too, from a distance. He made a gesture of a phone as we were being ushered away after the brief meeting. So, I gifted him a book through the guards in which, on a particular page, I wrote my number and funnily enough, he found it. Then we were in touch for many years after his prison, on video calls, audio calls and yeah… I got to know Charles after I became Charles,” the actor shared.

Randeep’s nuanced portrayal of Charles Sobhraj, equal parts seductive, mysterious, and cerebral, remains one of his most iconic performances. As the film celebrates its 10-year anniversary, his recollection not only highlights the creative intensity behind the role but also reaffirms Randeep Hooda’s reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most immersive and method-driven actors.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Randeep Hooda reflects on playing Charles Sobhraj a decade later
Aamir Khan to be awarded the first-ever R. K. Laxman Award for Excellence
Randeep Hooda
Charles Sobhraj
Main Aur Charles
10 years
10 years of Main Aur Charles

Related Stories

No stories found.