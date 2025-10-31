Randeep Hooda reflects on playing Charles Sobhraj, a decade later

As Main Aur Charles completes a decade since its release, actor Randeep Hooda took to social media to share fascinating behind-the-scenes details about his preparation for portraying the infamous Charles Sobhraj, a performance still remembered for its psychological depth and magnetic charm.
Reflecting on the journey, Randeep shared how his transformation from playing Mahabir Bhati in Highway to embodying Charles, marked a turning point in his acting approach, shifting his focus from merely portraying characters to finding their souls. “I just came off playing Mahabir Bhati in Highway. I felt I had started to find souls instead of characters. After finding the soul in Mahabir, I was looking for Charles Sobhraj. This was my first movie with Prawal Raman, a director I admire so much! And I can’t thank him enough for this opportunity.”
The actor added, “I asked Prawal to pin-point the scene that screamed Charles’s soul. And there was none. So, we played, and we actually found him during that play. It was an absolute pleasure to be Charles. I finally did meet him, at release, in a Nepalese prison and he was very appreciative of how close I played it to him.”
It wasn’t all that easy to meet the real Charles though. “Nepal police would not let us meet him. We had to do a lot of jugaad to facilitate that, and that too, from a distance. He made a gesture of a phone as we were being ushered away after the brief meeting. So, I gifted him a book through the guards in which, on a particular page, I wrote my number and funnily enough, he found it. Then we were in touch for many years after his prison, on video calls, audio calls and yeah… I got to know Charles after I became Charles,” the actor shared.
Randeep’s nuanced portrayal of Charles Sobhraj, equal parts seductive, mysterious, and cerebral, remains one of his most iconic performances. As the film celebrates its 10-year anniversary, his recollection not only highlights the creative intensity behind the role but also reaffirms Randeep Hooda’s reputation as one of Indian cinema’s most immersive and method-driven actors.