Jude Law on playing Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin: ‘I didn’t fear repercussions’

It looks like English actor Jude Law is quite comfortable stepping into the role of Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the upcoming political thriller The Wizard of the Kremlin. Directed by Olivier Assayas, the film is set to premiere this Sunday at the Venice Film Festival, according to an international magazine.

Jude Law to play Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin

Speaking at the movie’s official press conference, Jude said, “I hope not naively, but I didn’t fear repercussions. I felt confident that, in the hands of Olivier and the script, this story would be told intelligently, with nuance and consideration. We were not looking for controversy for controversy’s sake. It’s a character within a broader story. We weren’t trying to define anything about anyone.”

The film is adapted from Giuliano da Empoli’s 2022 best-selling book of the same name. The Wizard of the Kremlin is a fictional account of Putin’s rise to power amid the chaos of post-Soviet Russia. The film also explores his relationship with spin doctor Vadim Baranov, portrayed by Paul Dano. Though Baranov is a fictional character, he is inspired by Vladislav Surkov, a real-life political strategist credited with shaping Putin’s persona and authoritarian leadership style.

The star cast comprises Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge, and Jeffrey Wright, all of whom were present at the press conference.

To embody a young Putin, Jude Law altered his physical appearance but chose to use his own voice rather than adopting a thick Russian accent. “Olivier and I agreed this wasn’t meant to be a direct interpretation of Putin, and he didn’t want me to hide behind a mask of prosthetics. We worked with an incredible makeup and hair team and referred to images from that period of Putin’s life. We aimed to find a sense of familiarity in me. It’s amazing what a great wig can do.”

