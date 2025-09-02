Cinema

Raj Kundra set to enter Punjabi film industry with Mehar

Raj Kundra, known for UT69, stars in his first Punjabi film Mehar, set to release in September, alongside Geeta Basra
Raj Kundra set to enter Punjabi film industry with Mehar X
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Raj Kundra, who wrote and starred in UT69, will make his Punjabi film debut with Mehar, starring opposite actress Geeta Basra. Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the film releases on September 5, 2025. In the movie, Raj will step into the role of Karamjeet Singh, a Sikh man navigating the trials and tribulations of family life and beyond.

Raj Kundra to enter Punjabi film industry with debut film Mehar

Mehar's poster shows Raj in a blue suit on an old-style bed, in the middle of Geeta and Agamveer who are still standing. The movie explores themes of legacy and relationships, with emotions.

"Mehar: First Look of the poster Stepping into a world of emotions, relationships, and legacy...Presenting my debut Punjabi film #Mehar, alongside the ever-graceful @geetabasra in a role that truly moved me. This story made me live, breathe, and feel every shade of Karamjeet Singh a character who's changed me forever," he wrote.

Raj recently visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings, along with Geeta and producer Divvya Bhatnagar.

Mehar posterX

“Mehar di shuruaat Sri Darbar Sahib ton Waheguru di kirpa bina ik kdam vi sambhav nahi. Team Mehar di pehli ardaas Waheguru Mehar Kare," he wrote as a caption.

“From Raj to Karamjeet Singh, a journey I’ll never forget. Stepping into his shoes has been one of the most defining experiences of my life,” he said, adding that the role played a part in reminding him of key values in life like seva, sabhar and sikhi.

India's former cricket player Harbhajan Singh with his wife and actress Geeta Basra alongside businessman and actor Raj Kundra X

Mehar will also see Master Agamveer Singh, Baninder Bunny, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, Kulvir Sony and Savita Bhatti in key roles.

“To Geeta Basra, my co-star and dear friend, thank you for your grace, patience and authenticity (sic),” he wrote, complimenting his co-star.

