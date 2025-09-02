Raj Kundra set to enter Punjabi film industry with Mehar

Raj Kundra, who wrote and starred in UT69, will make his Punjabi film debut with Mehar, starring opposite actress Geeta Basra. Directed by Rakesh Mehta, the film releases on September 5, 2025. In the movie, Raj will step into the role of Karamjeet Singh, a Sikh man navigating the trials and tribulations of family life and beyond.

Raj Kundra to enter Punjabi film industry with debut film Mehar

Mehar's poster shows Raj in a blue suit on an old-style bed, in the middle of Geeta and Agamveer who are still standing. The movie explores themes of legacy and relationships, with emotions.