'The Voice of Hind Rajab' receives 23 minute standing ovation at Venice

Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania's docu-drama, The Voice of Hind Rajab received an outstanding 23 minute long standing ovation after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The film has some big names of Hollywood attached to it, with Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Alfonso Cuaron, and Jonathan Glazer all joining as executive producers after the film was selected for the festival in Venice.

The Voice of Hind Rajab caused tremors at the Venice Film Festival, having received a 23 minute standing ovation from an audience left in tears.

The heartbreaking film, chronicles the final moments of six-year old Hind Rajab who desperately asked for help while being trapped inside a car in Gaza. First responders were unable to help her and Hind was killed by Israeli forces, along with her family.

This incident of January 29, 2024 shocked most as a little, innocent girl lost her life after being riddled by bullets. She and the others were found dead 12 days later. Her voice, "Please come to me, please come. I’m scared", will continue to haunt the world.

The Voice of Hind Rajab has used the real-life recording if Hind Rajab's voice when she was asking for her. Associated Press writes, "set entirely inside the dispatch centre of the Palestine Red Crescent Society rescue service. The film uses the real audio of Hind's call, while actors portray the first responders".