Venice Film Festival 2025: India's Anuparna Roy wins Best Director for Songs of Forgotten Trees

"I want to thank Anurag Kashyap, my producers, the cast, the crew, and everyone who stood by a film that didn’t fit into easy boxes. Each one there in my hometown, in my country, I want to dedicate this award to them. I want to thank Celluloid Films who showing faith in the film. I want to thank my DoP, the 80-year-old gaffer Debjit Banerjee… each one of you was amazing,” Anuparna said while accepting the award.

Songs of Forgotten Trees follows the lives of two migrant women who cross paths in unexpected ways. The film stars Naaz Shaikh, Sumi Baghel, Bhushan Shimpi, Ravi Maan, and Lovely Singh.

The film follows an aspiring actor named Thooya who sublets her 'sugar daddy'’s upscale apartment to Swetha, a corporate worker. Roy revealed in a recent interview that the project stems from the memory of a friend who got married and disappeared from her life.

“To translate that personal memory into a universal narrative, I focused less on the event itself and more on the emotional undercurrents: loss, silence and the way certain people vanish from our lives without closure," Roy shared in a recent interview.