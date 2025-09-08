Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin shines at Venice Film Festival, 72 years later

Bimal Roy's masterpiece, Do Bigha Zamin had originally released in 1953, 72 years ago. The movie's restored 4K version had its world premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2025.

The Hindi language film was featured in the highly esteemed Classics section of the festival, with 21 members of Bimal Roy's family present for the historic event.

Do Bigha Zamin breathes new life at the Venice Film Festival

Seven decades after its original release, Do Bigha Zamin reached out to the global audience in a 4K restored version at the Venice Film Festival 2025. The movie, a landmark in Bimal Roy's filmography, was inspired by Italian cinema's neo-realism.

A socialist movie, Do Bigha Zamin captures the plight and exploitation of Indian farmers. The movie is based on Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's Bengali poem, Dui Bigha Jomi and Indian composer, Salil Chowdhury's short story, Rickshawalla.