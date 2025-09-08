Sathyaraj joins Dhanush’s Idly Kadai as Vishnu Vardhan, film to release on October 1

Dhanush himself echoed the excitement, posting: “Dearest Sathyaraj sir as Vishnu Vardhan #IdlyKadai.”

Earlier, the team had confirmed that actor Arun Vijay plays Ashwin in the film. Reports suggest he will be seen as the antagonist, setting up a high-voltage clash with Dhanush’s character.

The film’s final schedule was recently wrapped up in Bangkok, where a crucial sequence featuring all the lead actors was shot. Following the schedule wrap, Dawn Pictures posted: “It’s time to call it a WRAP for #IdlyKadai. See you in theatres on the 1st of October. Exciting updates soon.”

Originally slated for an April 10 release, the makers later postponed the worldwide theatrical release to October 1.

Alongside Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead, Idly Kadai also stars Shalini Pandey in a pivotal role. The film marks Dhanush’s return to direction, with cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush made his directorial debut with Pa Paandi, which starred Rajkiran, Revathi, Prasanna and Chaya Singh. The plot revolved around a retired stuntman, who goes in search of his ex-girlfriend to Hyderabad. The film won praise from the critics and audience alike. He later followed his work with Raayan and Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

He also turned producer for films like Ethir Neechal, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Thanga Magan, Visaranai, Velaiilla Pattadhari, and Vada Chennai, to name a few.

As an actor, his last release was the Telugu- Tamil film Kuberaa, in which he teamed up with Nagarjuna in a crucial role. The crime drama was helmed by Sekhar Kammula.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress