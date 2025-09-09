Michael Caine comes out of retirement to reunite with Vin Diesel in The Last Witch Hunter 2

Michael Caine is set to step out of retirement to star in the sequel to The Last Witch Hunter opposite Vin Diesel. The movie is currently undergoing production under Lionsgate and Diesel’s production banner, One Race Films.

The Last Witch Hunter actor Michael Caine steps out of retirement to work with Vin Diesel again

Michael is expected to reprise his role in The Last Witch Hunter 2 as Dolan, a priest. He guided Diesel’s warrior Kaulder on his quest to stop a plague started by a witch queen.

It was in 2023 that Michael announced his permanent break from acting during the promotion of Oliver Parker’s The Great Escaper. In this movie, he played a real-life World War Two veteran, Bernie Jordan, who escapes from his care home to attend the D-Day anniversary celebrations in France.

It was actually further back in 2021, that Michael said that film Best Sellers, saying at the time that it would be his “last part”