Michael Caine comes out of retirement to reunite with Vin Diesel in The Last Witch Hunter 2

Michael Caine is set to step out of retirement to star in the sequel to The Last Witch Hunter opposite Vin Diesel. The movie is currently undergoing production under Lionsgate and Diesel’s production banner, One Race Films.
Michael is expected to reprise his role in The Last Witch Hunter 2 as Dolan, a priest. He guided Diesel’s warrior Kaulder on his quest to stop a plague started by a witch queen.
It was in 2023 that Michael announced his permanent break from acting during the promotion of Oliver Parker’s The Great Escaper. In this movie, he played a real-life World War Two veteran, Bernie Jordan, who escapes from his care home to attend the D-Day anniversary celebrations in France.
It was actually further back in 2021, that Michael said that film Best Sellers, saying at the time that it would be his “last part”
The original fantasy action film The Last Witch Hunter grossed just $27 million in North America but earned way more in international territories, grossing $119 million. It is expected to become one of the most-watched films on Netflix this year.
The two actors, Michael and Vin, share a decades-long friendship that began nearly 30 years ago, when they first appeared on-screen together. Michael discussed their friendship in his 2024 memoir, Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over: My Guide to Life.
"Vin’s special. I love Vin. We first met at a dinner party about thirty years ago. I just instinctively greeted him with a hug and announced to the whole room, ‘This is my son!’" an excerpt from his memoir read.
Michael Caine is well-known for his solid performances in films such as Alfie, Get Carter, The Man Who Would Be King, and Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.