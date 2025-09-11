Arhaan Patel ready for his big screen debut in Mahesh Bhatt's Tu Meri Poori Kahani!

Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming love story, Tu Meri Poori Kahani, is in news not just for its storyline but for its unconventional casting choice. The film marks the big-screen debut of newcomer Arhaan Patel, who will be playing the lead role of Rohan Dixit an upcoming singer. This decision to launch a fresh face instead of an established star is once again a classic move from the Bhatt camp, which is known for introducing new talent to Bollywood.

Arhaan Patel, a journey from a small town to the silver screen

Arhaan Patel's journey is a quintessential Bollywood dream. Hailing from the small town of Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, Arhaan had no prior acting experience and was working a regular job. His authentic, down-to-earth demeanour is what caught the attention of the film's producers. As per a close source from the production, the search was for a fresh face that could authentically portray the character of Rohan, a role they believed required an actor with "lived experiences".