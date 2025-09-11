Arhaan Patel ready for his big screen debut in Mahesh Bhatt's Tu Meri Poori Kahani!

Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming love story, Tu Meri Poori Kahani, is in news not just for its storyline but for its unconventional casting choice. The film marks the big-screen debut of newcomer Arhaan Patel, who will be playing the lead role of Rohan Dixit an upcoming singer. This decision to launch a fresh face instead of an established star is once again a classic move from the Bhatt camp, which is known for introducing new talent to Bollywood.
Arhaan Patel's journey is a quintessential Bollywood dream. Hailing from the small town of Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, Arhaan had no prior acting experience and was working a regular job. His authentic, down-to-earth demeanour is what caught the attention of the film's producers. As per a close source from the production, the search was for a fresh face that could authentically portray the character of Rohan, a role they believed required an actor with "lived experiences".
The turning point for Arhaan was his first meeting with Mahesh Bhatt. Overwhelmed with emotion, he cried, a genuine reaction that convinced the team he was the perfect choice. This raw, emotional authenticity proved he would portray the character to the tee. The producers were looking for someone who embodied the character's values, and they found that truthfulness in Arhaan, when no other established actor could capture the same essence.
Tu Meri Poori Kahani is a collaborative effort led by some of the industry's finest. Mahesh Bhatt is the creative visionary, with Anu Malik handling the film's music, with the production is led by Ajay Murdia and Vikram Bhatt. The script, which is co-written by Shweta Bothra and Suhrita Das, also has helm as director, promising a sensitive and realistic portrayal of the story.
