Diljit Dosanjh joins forces with Rishabh Shetty for the prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, album

Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh has been constantly expanding his horizons. He recently joined forces with Sandalwood sensation Rishabh Shetty for his much-awaited prequel Kantara: Chapter 1.

Diljit joins Kantara: Chapter 1 team

Diljit and Rishabh shared a joint post where the actor-musician and actor-director, were seen greeting each other with affection before moving on to a fruitful musical session. The duo also indulged in a fun chat after wrapping up their work for the day. The project marks Diljit's first association with Rishabh. The Amar Singh Chamkila actor has recorded a special song for Kantara: Chapter 1. The track, which is believed to have been wrapped up within a day, was reportedly recorded at the YRF Studios, Andheri, Mumbai.

The actor-musician revealed that when he watched Kantara at the theatres, he ended up getting teary-eyed as the Varaha Roopam track played on screen. Expressing his excitement, Diljit wrote on social media, "With Big Brother @rishabshettyofficial Salute to This Guy Man.. Who made The Masterpiece “KANTARA“ I have a Personal Connection with This film which I can’t tell.. But I remember when I was watching in the theatres.. In The End when The song VARAHA ROOPAM Played I cried in so much ecstasy..Now KANTARA Chapter 1 is Coming on October 2nd...Can’t wait to watch it In Theaters @b_ajaneesh Sir Thank You So Much.. I Learnt a Lot From You Yesterday."