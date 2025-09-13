Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer Aabeer Gulaal’s India release news is “fake,” says PIB

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked rumours that Aabeer Gulaal, the highly controversial movie, is not releasing in India after all. Recently, reports were circulating that the film, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, might release in India on September 26, but it looks like that's not going to happen, after all.
In its clarification statement, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, “It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film Aabeer Gulaal starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE. No such clearance has been granted for this film."
Initially, a source claimed that Indian Stories Limited (UK), the production banner behind the film, might be looking into an Indian release barely two weeks from now.
“Aabeer Gulaal has released today, that is, September 12, across the globe. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) have now made the decision to release the film in cinemas in India two weeks from now, on September 26. They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India. Moreover, no other film is scheduled for a release on September 26 and hence, Aabeer Gulaal will enjoy a solo release in the country," the source was quoted saying.
Earlier this year, Fawad Khan condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, but later described India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor as a “shameful attack”. His remark drew significant outrage and trolling on social media, which raised concerns that the film’s release in India could face backlash.
The upcoming film Aabeer Gulaal is said to be a simple yet evocative love story that explores love and reconciliation across borders. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film is produced by Vivek Agrawal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy under Indian Stories and A Richer Lens Entertainment.
The lead roles are taken up by Fawad Khan, known for his roles in Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Vaani Kapoor, recognised for her performances in Befikre and War.
