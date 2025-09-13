Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor starrer Aabeer Gulaal’s India release news is “fake,” says PIB

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked rumours that Aabeer Gulaal, the highly controversial movie, is not releasing in India after all. Recently, reports were circulating that the film, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, might release in India on September 26, but it looks like that's not going to happen, after all.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) denies rumours of Aabeer Gulaal releasing in India

In its clarification statement, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said, “It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film Aabeer Gulaal starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE. No such clearance has been granted for this film."

Initially, a source claimed that Indian Stories Limited (UK), the production banner behind the film, might be looking into an Indian release barely two weeks from now.

“Aabeer Gulaal has released today, that is, September 12, across the globe. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) have now made the decision to release the film in cinemas in India two weeks from now, on September 26. They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India. Moreover, no other film is scheduled for a release on September 26 and hence, Aabeer Gulaal will enjoy a solo release in the country," the source was quoted saying.