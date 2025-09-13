Shalini Pandey joins Dhanush’s Idli Kadai as Meera; First look poster unveiled

With this announcement, the film continues to build excitement through its ongoing character reveals. Previously, the makers confirmed the roles of Sathyaraj as Vishnu Vardhan, Arun Vijay as Ashwin, Nithya Menen as Kayal, Rajkiran as Sivanesan, and Samuthirakani as Marisamy.

For those following the film’s progress, the team recently wrapped up a crucial schedule in Bangkok — a major sequence that featured the entire cast. Following the completion of filming, co-producer Dawn Pictures announced the wrap on X, stating: “It’s time to call it a WRAP for #IdliKadai. See you in theatres on the 1st of October. Exciting updates soon.”

Originally slated for release on April 10, Idli Kadai was later rescheduled to hit theatres worldwide on October 1.

While Dhanush and Nithya Menen lead the cast, sources reveal that Arun Vijay will be playing the antagonist, setting the stage for an intense on-screen clash with Dhanush. As for Shalini Pandey, her role is now confirmed to be a pivotal one, putting to rest ongoing speculation in the media.

Directed by Dhanush himself, Idli Kadai features cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. With high expectations riding on its release, the film is shaping up to be a powerful action drama packed with emotion, confrontation, and star power.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress