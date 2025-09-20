The Lunchbox turns 12: Nimrat Kaur remembers Irrfan Khan with a heartfelt tribute

She added, “Like everything delicious that takes time to cook, thank you for letting our little film with a big heart only taste better and better with the fullness of time. Thank you all, thank you universe. #Irrfan @dharmamovies @riteshbatra28 @karanjohar @guneetmonga @sikhya.”

An international co-production between India, the US, Germany, and France, The Lunchbox also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bharti Achrekar, and Nakul Vaid in supporting roles. The film tells the story of an unexpected connection that forms when a rare delivery error in Mumbai’s famed dabbawala system causes Ila’s lunchbox, meant for her husband, to land in the hands of Saajan Fernandes (played by Irrfan Khan). What follows is a tender, epistolary friendship that blossoms between two lonely souls.

Premiering at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival during Critics’ Week, The Lunchbox won the Grand Rail d’Or (Critics’ Week Viewers’ Choice Award) and was later showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival the same year, earning widespread critical acclaim.

Irrfan Khan, celebrated for his deeply human performances, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. In 2020, he was hospitalized for a colon infection related to his illness and passed away the following day at the age of 53. Just four days prior, his mother Saeeda Begum had died in Jaipur at the age of 93.

As The Lunchbox continues to age like fine wine, audiences and artists alike remember it not just as a film, but as a poignant reminder of connection, longing, and love — beautifully carried by its characters, and immortalized by the unforgettable Irrfan Khan.

