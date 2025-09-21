Two of Saket Saurabh’s films get selected at Tasveer, the world’s only South Asian Oscar-qualifying film festival

The thrills of Idi Minnal Pambu

Saurabh’s first selection, Idi Minnal Pambu, is a sharp, dark comedy thriller. When Christy prioritises a business meeting over his anniversary trip, his choice sets off a dangerous spiral of deception and revenge. Domestic discord collides with corporate politics, pushing characters into mayhem where even the best-laid plans collapse.

“The script had fire built into it,” says Saket. “My role was to intensify that fire visually with tight frames, shifting light, and pacing that keeps the audience unsettled, as if they’re trapped in the chaos alongside the characters.”

The poetic silence and quiet intimacy of 2 Kilo

In contrast, 2 Kilo is a gentle, poetic short film. Set over the course of one evening, it follows a couple caught in a small quarrel that reveals the invisible burdens of love...ego, silence, longing, and laughter, against the backdrop of social media and how it plays with human sentiment.

“Here, the challenge was restraint,” Saket explains. “I wanted the camera to step back, to quietly observe how emotions simmer beneath the surface. Sometimes silence speaks more than dialogue, and that’s what we aimed to capture.”

A Gateway to the Oscars

Tasveer’s Oscar-qualifying status means the winning short film this year will be eligible for Academy Award consideration, a path very few South Asian films can access. For Saket, this recognition goes beyond competition.

“Tasveer is more than a festival...it’s a platform where South Asian stories are not only celebrated, but given a global voice,” he reflects. “Being part of its 20th edition is a milestone I’ll always cherish.”

From the chaotic energy of Idi Minnal Pambu to the quiet intimacy of 2 Kilo, Saket’s dual selection at Tasveer indeed showcases his versatility and his ability to bring diverse stories to life. His journey from India to the global stage reaffirms the growing reach of South Asian cinema — and its place at the heart of world storytelling.

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was selected for and won the Jury Award for Best Feature Narrative at the 19th Tasveer Film Festival in 2024, which went on to get nominated for the Palme d’Or and won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and was also nominated at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.