Christopher Nolan elected President of Directors Guild of America

Christopher Nolan has been chosen as the new president of the Directors Guild of America, the organisation announced late Saturday. The Oscar-winning Oppenheimer director, whose upcoming film The Odyssey sold out its limited advance tickets for select IMAX 70mm screenings almost a full year before its scheduled release on July 17, addressed his appointment as the Director of the guild.
Nolan expressed gratitude to the guild’s nearly 19,500 members, who represent film and television directors across the U.S. and abroad.
Nolan has been a vocal supporter of theatrical releases and film stock, highlighting the industry’s ongoing transformation and expressing his enthusiasm for working with outgoing president Lesli Linka Glatter and the board to secure key creative and financial protections for members. Glatter, who guided the guild for four years and through the 2023 Hollywood strikes, will hand over leadership to Nolan.
The DGA’s current three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) ends next year. In response to Nolan’s election, the AMPTP issued congratulations, adding they anticipate collaborating with him on matters vital to guild members while balancing studio and streamer competitiveness.
Nolan’s advocacy for film has been central to his career. The blockbuster success of Oppenheimer—shot entirely on large-format 70mm and IMAX film and grossing more than $976 million worldwide—revived industry faith in celluloid at a time when its future seemed uncertain. Just over a decade ago, Kodak nearly shuttered its film production amid digital’s dominance, until filmmakers like Nolan and Martin Scorsese rallied in its defense. More recently, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners reinforced its viability.
Alongside Nolan, newly elected officers include Ron Howard, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Laura Belsey, and former president Paris Barclay. Board members feature prominent names such as Steven Spielberg and Phil Lord. Since its inception in 1936 as the Screen Directors Guild, past presidents have included Frank Capra, George Stevens, Robert Wise, Michael Apted, and Martha Coolidge.
Nolan, a DGA member since 2001, has served on its National Board and Western Directors Council since 2015 and has chaired its theatrical creative rights and AI committees. He received the guild’s top honor in 2024 for Oppenheimer, following earlier nominations for Dunkirk, Inception, The Dark Knight, and Memento. His next project, a star-studded adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, is set for release on July 17.
