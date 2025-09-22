Christopher Nolan elected President of Directors Guild of America

Christopher Nolan has been chosen as the new president of the Directors Guild of America, the organisation announced late Saturday. The Oscar-winning Oppenheimer director, whose upcoming film The Odyssey sold out its limited advance tickets for select IMAX 70mm screenings almost a full year before its scheduled release on July 17, addressed his appointment as the Director of the guild.

Christopher Nolan is new DGA President, Ron Howard among new officers

Nolan expressed gratitude to the guild’s nearly 19,500 members, who represent film and television directors across the U.S. and abroad.

Nolan has been a vocal supporter of theatrical releases and film stock, highlighting the industry’s ongoing transformation and expressing his enthusiasm for working with outgoing president Lesli Linka Glatter and the board to secure key creative and financial protections for members. Glatter, who guided the guild for four years and through the 2023 Hollywood strikes, will hand over leadership to Nolan.

The DGA’s current three-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) ends next year. In response to Nolan’s election, the AMPTP issued congratulations, adding they anticipate collaborating with him on matters vital to guild members while balancing studio and streamer competitiveness.