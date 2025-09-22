Human rights panel wants action against Ranbir Kapoor for vaping scene in Ba***ds of Bollywood

The series, which is now on Netflix, shows the journey of a young man from Delhi aiming to gain his foot in the Bollywood industry. Across seven episodes, the story explores the challenges he faces as he navigates the glitzy yet ruthless world of the film industry.

The series is made up of an impressive cast of Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bamba, Anya Singh, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa. Not only that, it also has cameo appearances by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Disha Patani, Orry, Shanaya Kapoor, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Badshah, Emraan Hashmi, among others.

Reddit is filled with reviews, where one said its a "good casual viewing" series.

"It's a good casual viewing show. Just drop your expectations of going to watch a creative brilliance and you may actually enjoy it. The meta references are handled pretty well, the ending is wild and the show does justice to the cameos barring the Salman Khan's one. It's not completely brainrot but ain't very serious either," said one person.

"Emraan Hashmi in those few years was a movie genre in itself and as someone who grew up in that time, I appreciate the homage," said another, about his cameo appearance.