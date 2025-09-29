Filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra's Puja release Devi Chowdhurani revisits the story of Bengal's one of the most fearless women
After Avijatrik’s National Award win, filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra got a proposal from a Mumbai-based production house to write a script around the historic Battle of Plassey that led to the toppling of Siraj-ud-Daulah’s reign in Bengal. The ensuing research led Subhrajit to other contemporary events happening around that time, including the Sanyasi and Fakir rebellions and the Great Bengal Famine, which happened in 1776. The fascinating history of that period drew Subhrajit to further research and he realised that author Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s two novels, Anandamath and Devi Chowdhurani, had these events as the background too.
Subhrajit Mitra on bringing Bankimchandra’s Devi Chowdhurani to the big screen
“I liked the narrative of Devi Chowdhurani because it is the story of an ordinary woman’s extraordinary journey, blending feminism with patriotism. And, this film came into being. I started reading the stories of Devi Chowdhurani and Bhavani Pathak’s fights against the colonisers, preserved in the East India Company Archival Records. My film is more about fictionalising the history instead of following the novel to the tee,” recalls Subhrajit as he chats with Indulge about his latest film Devi Chowdhurani, which is set for release today.
Devi Chowdhurani is a legend with both fiction and lore attached to her. How well did you do your research?
Devi Chowdhurani is a legend, but she is also part of a long-forgotten history. Actually, she was the zamindar of Rongpur district’s Manthana village. Her real name was Joydurga Devi. The local folk tales and the East India Company records also added to the lore. I am always neck-deep into studies related to archaeology and history, albeit from different eras and subjects. So, almost all of my films are perfect in terms of research work.
How much of the film sticks to reality?
I definitely had to fictionalise it, because at the end of the day, I have to tell a story through the film. The events mentioned have corroborative evidence along with a splash of drama. But, of course, it had to be realistic too. I have taken help of Bankimchandra’s novel for the skeleton of the story. I feel the film is very much true to history.
Why did you choose Srabanti Chatterjee for the role?
Srabanti was my only choice. If you read the description of Devi Chowdhurani by Bankimchandra, Srabanti fits the bill perfectly: a face like Goddess Durga, not exactly a gym figure. If you look at the 18th-century Indian social fabric, the upper castes had certain beauty standards: a woman must be fair, with dark, long hair, and must have a curvy figure. Srabanti has it all. Also, she is the best from her generation in acting. It is the industry’s loss that she hasn’t been explored beyond commercial, mainstream cinema, except for a few films like Goynar Baksho and Buno Haansh. For this film, she learned horse-riding, to wield a sword, and went to the gym. She has a broad bone structure, which is a must for sword-fighting. No one could have done Devi Chowdhurani better than Srabanti.
And why Prasenjit Chatterjee for the role of Bhavani Pathak?
Bhavani Pathak is a larger-than-life character who has his own aura. I don’t know anyone who can play this character perfectly. Kamal Haasan, perhaps. Since I needed the Bangaliyaana, Prosenjit was perfect. And he was the first one I read the script to, even before Srabanti. As a director, I am satisfied to have worked with them. Srabanti is a director’s actor, and so is Prosenjit. Despite being such a senior actor, he would listen to my dialogue deliveries like an obedient student. This is what makes him who he is.
What would be the audience’s takeaway?
After ages, a film has been made based on Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s novel. This is a Bengali film about Bengal’s culture and legacy, and is a beautiful story from our forgotten history.
What’s your upcoming project?
I have taken some basic preparations for the next projects. Research and script have been in place for quite some time. Currently, logistical and technical aspects are being looked into along with script revisions. Once done, we will contact actors with the final draft before moving to shoot. The next project will be my first venture as a producer as well.
