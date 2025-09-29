Filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra's Puja release Devi Chowdhurani revisits the story of Bengal's one of the most fearless women

After Avijatrik’s National Award win, filmmaker Subhrajit Mitra got a proposal from a Mumbai-based production house to write a script around the historic Battle of Plassey that led to the toppling of Siraj-ud-Daulah’s reign in Bengal. The ensuing research led Subhrajit to other contemporary events happening around that time, including the Sanyasi and Fakir rebellions and the Great Bengal Famine, which happened in 1776. The fascinating history of that period drew Subhrajit to further research and he realised that author Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay’s two novels, Anandamath and Devi Chowdhurani, had these events as the background too.

Subhrajit Mitra on bringing Bankimchandra’s Devi Chowdhurani to the big screen

“I liked the narrative of Devi Chowdhurani because it is the story of an ordinary woman’s extraordinary journey, blending feminism with patriotism. And, this film came into being. I started reading the stories of Devi Chowdhurani and Bhavani Pathak’s fights against the colonisers, preserved in the East India Company Archival Records. My film is more about fictionalising the history instead of following the novel to the tee,” recalls Subhrajit as he chats with Indulge about his latest film Devi Chowdhurani, which is set for release today.