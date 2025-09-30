Controll trailer: Thakur Anoop Singh leads the fight as an Army officer against Rohit Roy’s high-tech villainy in the film

Rohit shared his thoughts, saying, “In today’s age of AI misuse and data theft, this film and my character couldn’t have come at a better time. As the antagonist, I represent the current scenario of digital malpractices. And just like in the film, we must unite globally to fight this menace.”

Speaking about his role, Anoop said, “This film was with Shri Jayantilal Gada Sir, and full credit goes to him. The script was ready, and he felt I was the perfect fit for Major Abhimanyu Shastri. When he narrated the story, I instantly connected—it was about a scam but also layered with emotions, strong relationships, and depth. I knew I could bring the character alive, and Sir shared that belief. All credit truly goes to him.”

The film promises a thrilling journey into the dark underbelly of digital scams. In Controll, Thakur Anoop Singh plays Major Abhimanyu Shastri, an off-duty army officer drawn into the dark world of online crime. Rohit Roy steps into a first-of-its-kind villainous avatar, portraying a shrewd mastermind who thrives on exploiting digital vulnerabilities.

The film, inspired by real incidents, mirrors the alarming surge in digital fraud, identity theft, and AI misuse. Directed by Safdar Abbas and produced by Dhaval Gada and Abhay Sinha, Controll is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), a banner renowned for impactful storytelling. With the striking tagline “Your Data is Their Weapon,” the film promises a gripping, timely, and thought-provoking cinematic experience.