Aditya Dhar praises 'Dhurandhar' cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar lauded the efforts by cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha in his latest directorial "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and said every frame in the film breathes because of him.

Dhar's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" released on March 19 and has already crossed the mark of ₹1500 crore at the global box office. It is a sequel to his 2025 directorial "Dhurandhar".

The filmmaker shared a series of pictures alongside Nowlakha on his Instagram handle on Sunday and said the cinematographer was among the last to join the film.

Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt note for Dhurandhar 2 cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha

"Here's to Vikash Nowlakha, the eye, the instinct, and the soul behind 'Dhurandhar'. He was the last HOD to come on board 'Dhurandhar'. Just a few days before we began. And knowing how deeply selective he is, that timing meant everything. It felt less like onboarding a cinematographer and more like destiny quietly stepping in at the right moment," he wrote.

"I still remember what he said after reading the script, 'I've waited 30 years to do a film like this. I'll give my life to it.' And he meant every word.