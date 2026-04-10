Chhobiwala set for non-commercial release as makers dedicate the film to late Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

With worsening poverty, Vishwakarma becomes more isolated, but Mala remains resolute in her support of her husband. The story culminates in a situation where Vishwakarma and Mala are faced with making two very difficult and moral choices. The story poses an important question; can an artist live in this world without being appreciated for his work?

Directed by Shantanu Nath, CHHOBIWALA is a grim tale of an artist's plight, pride, and self-sacrifice. The drowning of the protagonist at the end of the movie acts as a symbolic representation of a great artist who gets appreciated only posthumously.

The movie, initially called Negative, received its new name after Rahul Banerjee died. It is indicative of how much significance the movie now holds for its makers. The director has himself said, “My first film, my first courageous step forward in the industry, everything began with him. Like a true mentor, he didn’t just teach me the craft, he taught me to trust myself and to dream.”

The music, composed by Soumyarit, complements the movie, with inputs from Rupam Islam, Somlata Acharya, and Jojo Mukherjee. Regardless of the budget limitations and obstacles in filming, CHHOBIWALA was produced with a clear objective, to pay tribute to an artist who fought for independent cinema.