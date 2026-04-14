Anindya Sengupta on playing Debu in Bibi Payra

A

Firstly, I am very lazy. Also, if I am off work, I don’t speak. I feel there are way more learned people out there to comment on things, on situations, on incidents. I just post whatever is required for my work.

I mean, how do I promote myself? I cannot wrap my head around taking selfies. If there comes a time when I can’t do without taking selfies, I’ll do it. I will learn it as a craft and as a skill, but trust me, it will be very difficult for me to sustain. Sustaining pretension is very difficult for me.

Also, to answer your question, my Instagram followers never translated into work offers. For brand collaborations, they are definitely needed, and it so happened that some collaborations didn’t materialise because the followers weren’t as high as brands expected. Whenever I put up anything, whether a write-up or a nicely shot picture, just to validate myself (because everyone needs validation), I use the hashtag ‘Just Seeking Validation’.