Arjunn Dutta on his film Bibi Payra and exploring comedy for the first time
Filmmaker Arjunn Dutta never fails to impress us with his shaded films and characters so layered and real that you may feel you’ve known them for ages. And we are sure Bibi Payra, starring Paoli Dam, Swastika Mukherjee, Subrat Dutta, Anirban Chakrabarti, and Anindya Sengupta, will be no different, except that he has challenged himself to explore a new genre, a comical satire. We speak with him as the film releases today. Excerpts:
What is Bibi Payra about?
Bibi Payra is about two overlooked women who belong to the lower middle class and aren’t well educated. To make their lives better, they somehow get caught in a complex web of events. Whether they are able to wade through it or get stuck further forms the crux of the film. This is a situational comedy, and the audience will really enjoy that.
I am a hardcore Bollywood fanatic, and this is my co-writer Ashirbad Maitra’s and my tribute to the ’90s Bollywood films. Even the title track is our tribute to Bollywood icons of that era—Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla and Sridevi.
You have always dealt with serious, layered characters and relationships in different lights. What made you write and direct a comedy of errors next?
I have grown up watching films of all genres. I never limit myself to genres or languages. As long as I am hooked, I will consume that content… it can be in any language and belong to any genre. But whatever genre of film I make, my signature style will always be there, exploring emotions and relationships. Those elements are present in Bibi Payra as well.
What are the other genres that you really look forward to exploring?
I want to do a thriller. I have been wanting to do one for the longest time. I also want to do a rom-com.
The film has a very interesting casting, especially Anindya.
What made you choose these actors?
I wanted actors who are fantastic at their jobs. Comedy is pretty difficult to manage, to make sure that it doesn’t go overboard. And I always cast actors in roles they haven’t played before. So, that challenges me as well. And for Debu, Anindya was the perfect choice. I don’t think anyone else could fit into Debu’s shoes so well.