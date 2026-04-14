Arjunn Dutta on his film Bibi Payra and exploring comedy for the first time

A

Bibi Payra is about two overlooked women who belong to the lower middle class and aren’t well educated. To make their lives better, they somehow get caught in a complex web of events. Whether they are able to wade through it or get stuck further forms the crux of the film. This is a situational comedy, and the audience will really enjoy that.

I am a hardcore Bollywood fanatic, and this is my co-writer Ashirbad Maitra’s and my tribute to the ’90s Bollywood films. Even the title track is our tribute to Bollywood icons of that era—Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla and Sridevi.