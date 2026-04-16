Kotor's first look gives a peek into a gripping romantic thriller

The much-anticipated Bengali series Kotor, directed by Dakghor web show-famed Abhrajit Sen and starring Shyamoupti Mudly, Soumya Mukherjee and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, has officially unveiled its first look, offering audiences a haunting glimpse into a story where love, secrets, and crime collide. The newly released visuals tease an intense narrative layered with suspense, emotional conflict, and a dark mystery that refuses to stay buried.
Set against the backdrop of a seemingly ordinary Kolkata household, Kotor explores how a single discovery can unravel lives and relationships in unexpected ways. The first look hints at a brooding atmosphere, complex character dynamics, and a simmering tension that builds at the intersection of past and present.
Shyamoupti, who plays Kothakoli, shared, “It’s been a wonderful experience working with our director, Abhrajit Sen, who gives actors the freedom to shape their characters in their own way, making the process both comfortable and creatively fulfilling. When I first heard the story and my role, I instantly felt connected and couldn’t say no. Working with familiar co-actors added to the ease and chemistry on set, and as a team, we genuinely tried to bring something fresh to the screen.”
Soumya, who portrays Samya, added, “I had wanted to work with Abhrajit for a long time, as I truly admire him as a filmmaker and have always been a fan of his work. His projects feel incredibly honest and carry a distinct, raw signature style. Even during this shoot, he kept reminding me to keep everything normal and natural. It’s special that after so many conversations, we’re finally working together—on a story like this. I’ve watched many thrillers, but this one feels different.”
Kotor's Tirtha, played by Suhotra, had to say that there were several fresh elements associated with the project—new co-actors for me, a new story, a new platform, a new character, and much more.”
The series promises a compelling blend of romance and thriller, driven by a powerful love triangle and an unsettling mystery that deepens with every turn.
Kotor will soon premiere exclusively on Sobsomoy.
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