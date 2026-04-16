Kotor's first look gives a peek into a gripping romantic thriller

The much-anticipated Bengali series Kotor, directed by Dakghor web show-famed Abhrajit Sen and starring Shyamoupti Mudly, Soumya Mukherjee and Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, has officially unveiled its first look, offering audiences a haunting glimpse into a story where love, secrets, and crime collide. The newly released visuals tease an intense narrative layered with suspense, emotional conflict, and a dark mystery that refuses to stay buried.

Abhrajit Sen's Kotor has complex character dynamics

Set against the backdrop of a seemingly ordinary Kolkata household, Kotor explores how a single discovery can unravel lives and relationships in unexpected ways. The first look hints at a brooding atmosphere, complex character dynamics, and a simmering tension that builds at the intersection of past and present.

Shyamoupti, who plays Kothakoli, shared, “It’s been a wonderful experience working with our director, Abhrajit Sen, who gives actors the freedom to shape their characters in their own way, making the process both comfortable and creatively fulfilling. When I first heard the story and my role, I instantly felt connected and couldn’t say no. Working with familiar co-actors added to the ease and chemistry on set, and as a team, we genuinely tried to bring something fresh to the screen.”