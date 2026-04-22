RAZAA bags nomination at NYIFF, Suresh Triveni backs the hard-hitting short film

With RAZAA earning a nomination at the New York Indian Film Festival, the film has further cemented its place on the global stage, something that aligns with Suresh’s consistent eye for meaningful storytelling. The film has enjoyed an impressive festival run with multiple international selections and wins, including recognition at prestigious platforms such as the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Tasveer Film Festival, IDSFFK, and many more. The film has also picked up wins at the Yellowstone International Film Festival, further cementing its impact on the global stage.

Director Pooja Tolani offers insight into this dynamic, saying, “Mother-daughter relationships are often seen as loving and tender, but I find them deeply complex, caught between visceral love and constant judgement. Many mothers express love by telling their daughters what is right, as a way of protecting them. In that process, daughters inherit a deep sense of morality. For me, Razaa and Sabeen share a very real dynamic, where love is rarely expressed, but displeasure almost always is.”

With Maa Behen on the horizon and RAZAA gaining international recognition, Suresh continues to champion stories that are intimate, thought-provoking, and rooted in complex human relationships, further solidifying his voice as a filmmaker who consistently backs meaningful cinema.