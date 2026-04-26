Iconic Bollywood supporting characters who stole the show

Main characters have often received significant credit for a movie's success. However, we are all aware that a movie cannot be produced without supporting performers. And over the past few decades, we have witnessed how a film with a strong plot struggles at the box office because it lacks a strong supporting ensemble. However, in many Bollywood films, the supporting cast members are so well-written and portrayed that they even eclipse the main actors.
No one can start the list of iconic supporting characters without the honourable mention of Circuit from Munna Bhai. He was a resourceful, considerate, and all-around wonderful friend. Circuit was the one who was most concerned about Munna Bhai's feelings. He redefined what a true friend really was, even if that meant supporting his bestfriend through the worst of times.
Unpopular opinion, but sweetu deserved a better friend, that our 'main' or should we say, 'mean' lead, Naina. Sweetu has a very upbeat and happy outlook on life. She was a supportive friend throughout it all and genuinely at ease in her own skin, despite what Naina and the others thought.
This friends-to-lovers romcom was never just about two best friends falling in love; it was about a group persevered through college and adulthood. Together, they dealt with love, friendship, and heartbreak. They never passed judgment on one another during it all.
Vijaylakshmi is the best example of "your girlfriend is going to save you from the worst heartbreak of your life." Vijaylakshmi was the one who genuinely taught Rani how to laugh, unwind, and let go. When Rani was at her lowest point, they met in Paris, and Vijay was there for her for the first few really depressing days. Every Rani needs her Vijay in her life.
Besides being Murad's mentor, MC Sher genuinely had faith in him when Murad didn't. MC Sher encouraged Murad to write and rap about his situation and, like a good friend, supported him all along the way.
Om had always wanted to be a famous actor, but despite all of the obstacles he had to overcome, his best buddy Pappu was always there for him. Pappu supported Om to follow his lofty goals and never lost faith in his abilities.
Despite all of his obnoxious ways, Ali remained Jay's trustworthy friend. He repeatedly put his life in danger as he carried out Jay's intentions. Even though Ali and Jay disagreed a lot, they remained close and supported each other's successes. That's what friendship is all about, isn't it?