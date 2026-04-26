Iconic Bollywood supporting characters who stole the show

Vijaylakshmi is the best example of "your girlfriend is going to save you from the worst heartbreak of your life." Vijaylakshmi was the one who genuinely taught Rani how to laugh, unwind, and let go. When Rani was at her lowest point, they met in Paris, and Vijay was there for her for the first few really depressing days. Every Rani needs her Vijay in her life.