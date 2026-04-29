Why Quentin Tarantino loves Brian De Palma, Hollywood’s most misunderstood auteur

Brian De Palma's talent has often divided film critics. While some have called him heir apparent to Alfred Hitchcock, he has long been the most criticised member of the so-called “movie brats” of the 1970s. Besides De Palma, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Francis Ford Coppola were among the most prominent figures for the The New Hollywood, also known as American New Wave.

It was a transformative period in U.S. film history spanning the 1970s to the early 1980s, when a new wave of young directors rose to influence.

Tarantino’s favourite director? Why Brian De Palma outranks Scorsese

De palma's detractors argue that even his strongest work amounts to little more than style over substance, and have often dismissed his films as flashy, excessive thrillers driven by shock value, voyeurism and spectacle rather than any deeper narrative or artistic intent. But De Palma has influenced some of the biggest modern-day filmmakers, like Noah Baumbach (who made a documentary on De Palma) and of course, Quentin Tarantino.

During the 2023 Cannes Film festival Tarantino explained, “Everyone loves Spielberg and Scorsese, there was no question of me joining the club of the most popular guys, that’s not my style!” he said. “Part of my love for De Palma came from the possibility of getting into trouble defending him, sometimes to the point of coming to blows,” he added.