Warhammer 40,000 animated series in the works, Henry Cavill set to produce

Amazon is doubling down on the Warhammer 40,000 universe. A new animated series inspired on the grimdark tabletop brand is officially in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Blur Studios and Games Workshop. Henry Cavill, who is already working on the long-awaited live-action remake, will also executive produce the animation film.
The move signals that Amazon is betting on more than one entry point into the Warhammer 40K universe, running the animated series alongside the live-action show Henry is set to both star in and produce.
The new series traces its roots back to Secret Level, Amazon’s animated anthology that dropped its Warhammer 40,000 episode in late 2024 to a strongly positive fan response. That episode’s director, Dave Wilson, returns as co-creator and director of the full series, joined by Masters of the Air and Band of Brothers writer John Orloff as co-creator.
Dave framed the spinoff as always part of the plan for the anthology format, saying Secret Level was designed from the start as “a launchpad for larger stories,” and that the response to the Warhammer episode showed how much fans cared about getting the world right.
Plot specifics are still under wraps, but multiple outlets covering the announcement report the series will centre on the Deathwatch — the elite, secretive order of Space Marines drawn from different Chapters to hunt down xenos threats across the galaxy. It’s a fan-favourite corner of the tabletop lore, and a natural fit for the kind of stylised, high-stakes action that made the Secret Level episode land.
The plot details, casting, and release date for the animated series have yet to be confirmed. But with an established anthology heritage, a built-in fandom, and one of Hollywood's most vocal Warhammer fans at the helm, the project appears to be a low-risk, high-reward bet for Prime Video.
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