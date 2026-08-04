Warhammer 40,000 animated series in the works, Henry Cavill set to produce

Amazon is doubling down on the Warhammer 40,000 universe. A new animated series inspired on the grimdark tabletop brand is officially in the works at Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Blur Studios and Games Workshop. Henry Cavill, who is already working on the long-awaited live-action remake, will also executive produce the animation film.

What we know about Amazon’s Warhammer 40,000 animated series

The move signals that Amazon is betting on more than one entry point into the Warhammer 40K universe, running the animated series alongside the live-action show Henry is set to both star in and produce.