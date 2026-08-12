Filmmaker Pathikrrit Basu on his film, Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat

A

That was probably the first decision we made, that we wouldn’t take sides. It is more a story of ideals versus the system, and that conflict is very real. We wanted the audience to decide for themselves where their sympathies lie.

We have kept the film as historically grounded as possible. We didn’t present it as a biography; rather, it’s inspired by the story. No one can counter any scene because everything we have shown is backed by references, either from textbooks or online sources. We have only dramatised it for the sake of the film.

Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat will hit the screens on August 14.