Filmmaker Pathikrrit Basu on his film, Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat
The period drama genre is a first for filmmaker Pathikrrit Basu. Known for films like Shreeman v/s Shreemati and Dabaru, he says Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat was years in the making—from its initial conception to finally reaching the big screen. Excerpts:
What drew you to Ananta Singh’s story for a period film of this scale?
Ananta Singh, as a historical figure, is a rare find, and it is impossible to find someone like him in today’s times. At a time when we are not even bothered about our neighbours’ problems, he not just fought a battle before independence but also post-independence, just for the welfare of his fellow countrymen. So I feel characters like him will help instill that spirit in people, which we are in dire need of at this time of unrest.
Could you tell us about the technical challenges of recreating nearly five decades on screen?
It is a milestone project for me. Our art director, Tanmoy Chakraborty, doP Soumik Haldar, and makeurtist Somnath Kundu have all been brilliant. In fact, if you watch the film, you will notice the different colour palettes in which we have shot the film. It was even more difficult because today, everything has become so modernised; to recreate that era from the 1920s-1970s was an incredibly meticulous process.
With films like these, directors tend to take a side. What was your mantra to stay neutral?
That was probably the first decision we made, that we wouldn’t take sides. It is more a story of ideals versus the system, and that conflict is very real. We wanted the audience to decide for themselves where their sympathies lie.
We have kept the film as historically grounded as possible. We didn’t present it as a biography; rather, it’s inspired by the story. No one can counter any scene because everything we have shown is backed by references, either from textbooks or online sources. We have only dramatised it for the sake of the film.
Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat will hit the screens on August 14.
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