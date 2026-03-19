Jeet headlines the powerful story of Ananta Singh in Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat, teaser drops

The much-awaited teaser of Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat, starring Jeet, has finally been unveiled, offering a gripping first glimpse into a powerful story that blurs the lines between rebellion and crime.
Set against the backdrop of 1960s Kolkata, the film follows a series of calculated robberies targeting the powerful—incidents that spark both fear and fascination. At the center of it all is Ananta, an aging and enigmatic figure perceived by some as a criminal, and by others as a savior. As Inspector Durga Roy launches an intense manhunt, public opinion remains divided—raising the central question: is Ananta a thief, or a revolutionary reborn?
Through layered storytelling and shifting timelines, the film, directed by Pathikrrit Basu, delves deep into Ananta’s past. Once a devoted freedom fighter under Masterda Surya Sen during India’s independence movement, he later becomes a disillusioned man, witnessing the erosion of the very ideals he once fought for. Unable to accept the growing corruption and injustice, Ananta turns to radical means—waging a new war for the oppressed, armed with strategy, experience, and an unshaken moral code.
Pathikrrit beleives that the life of Ananta Singha is not only colourful but incredibly cinematic. Across a span of 30 to 40 years, it traverses two distinct time periods, two different social realities—yet at its core is one man relentlessly fighting for his ideals.
"It’s impossible to capture every aspect of Ananta’s life, so I have focused on the spirit within him—the essence of his ideals that continues to set him apart even today—and tried to bring that alive through a compelling screenplay.
"In today’s restless and uncertain times, when people are constantly searching for something or someone to believe in, I have attempted to hold up a mirror to society through this story," he adds.
The teaser showcases Jeet in a striking new avatar, hinting at a character that exists in the grey, neither entirely hero nor villain. His transformation, both physical and emotional, promises to be one of the highlights of the film.
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