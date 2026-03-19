Jeet headlines the powerful story of Ananta Singh in Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat, teaser drops

"It’s impossible to capture every aspect of Ananta’s life, so I have focused on the spirit within him—the essence of his ideals that continues to set him apart even today—and tried to bring that alive through a compelling screenplay.

"In today’s restless and uncertain times, when people are constantly searching for something or someone to believe in, I have attempted to hold up a mirror to society through this story," he adds.

The teaser showcases Jeet in a striking new avatar, hinting at a character that exists in the grey, neither entirely hero nor villain. His transformation, both physical and emotional, promises to be one of the highlights of the film.