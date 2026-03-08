Actor Saswata Chatterjee and director Raj Chakraborty bring back the Abar Proloy franchise

A

Saswata: It’s like the struggle of getting into the industry and sustaining oneself. A lot of people think it might have been easy for me being Subhendu Chatterjee’s son but surviving in the industry matters. There have been many whose first movies were a hit but after a few more got lost in the crowd. Hence, the pressure of being able to maintain one’s position is always there. People have already formed an expectation now that actor has the pressure of not doing anything to disappoint them. It feels like I have to do my next work better than the previous one to prove that one isn’t lost.

Raj: Abar Proloy created records and thus on audience demand Abar Proloy 2 has been made. I won’t say there’s pressure but definitely there’s a responsibility to better it than the first series. Season 1 and Season 2 are different stories and yet where the similarity lies between the two, all these will be answered once one sees the series.