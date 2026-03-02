Naveen Kasturia and Abhilash Thapliyal starrer Aspirants Season 3 can be streamed before you can imagine

The earlier seasons focused on Abhilash’s efforts to balance his work as an IAS officer while trying to maintain key friendships. Season 2 saw Abhilash, SK, and Guri navigate tensions between career, love, and ambition as they faced the realities of life and administrative service.

This poster and announcement date also brings a sigh of relief for SK Sir. Previously there was a rumour if Abhilash Thapliyal has quitely backed out from season 3, or if he was taking a temporary break. The actor’s performance and his character’s popularity were so impactful that there was a separate mini-series on it which the makers titled as SK Sir Ki Class.

What made people start believing is when Abhilash was not spotted in any photo or video from his Aspirants co-star Naveen Kasturia's wedding in 2024 December, which took place in Udaipur. Sources revealed that this is a sign that Abhilash is no longer involved with the show and hence wasn't present at the big day of Naveen as he's exploring his next move.

But now, makers have cleared the air that fan's favourite Sweketu "SK" Jha, aka SK Sir is back in action!