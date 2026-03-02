Naveen Kasturia and Abhilash Thapliyal starrer Aspirants Season 3 can be streamed before you can imagine

Makers have announced March 13 as the worldwide premiere date of Aspirants Season 3, the next chapter of its well-acclaimed Hindi drama series. The series, directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, and stars Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine, will have Jatin Goswami as the newest addition to the cast.
The new season follows DM Abhilash across two timelines. In the present, an inquiry is initiated against him following allegations made by ALC Sandeep Ohlan, putting his personal relationships with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK, and Sandeep under strain while disrupting his professional goals against a new rival. In the past, after qualifying for the IRS, a young Abhilash chooses to prepare for the IAS one final time from Mukherjee Nagar, navigating new friendships and rivalries.
Aspirants Season 3 will premiere on March 13.
The earlier seasons focused on Abhilash’s efforts to balance his work as an IAS officer while trying to maintain key friendships. Season 2 saw Abhilash, SK, and Guri navigate tensions between career, love, and ambition as they faced the realities of life and administrative service.
This poster and announcement date also brings a sigh of relief for SK Sir. Previously there was a rumour if Abhilash Thapliyal has quitely backed out from season 3, or if he was taking a temporary break. The actor’s performance and his character’s popularity were so impactful that there was a separate mini-series on it which the makers titled as SK Sir Ki Class.
What made people start believing is when Abhilash was not spotted in any photo or video from his Aspirants co-star Naveen Kasturia's wedding in 2024 December, which took place in Udaipur. Sources revealed that this is a sign that Abhilash is no longer involved with the show and hence wasn't present at the big day of Naveen as he's exploring his next move.
But now, makers have cleared the air that fan's favourite Sweketu "SK" Jha, aka SK Sir is back in action!