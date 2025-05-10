Jeet joins hands with director Pathikrrit Basu for biopic Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat
Jeet, after a successful OTT debut with Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, in which the former was seen as the resolute IPS officer Arjun Maitra, is all ready to play Anant Singh, a much-controversial character in the 1960s Kolkata. The film, titled Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat, a biopic on Anant, is being directed by Pathikrrit Basu, whose film Shreeman Shreemati is currently running at the theatres. Notably, after many years of producing films himself, Jeet has agreed to take up a project from a different production house.
Jeet plays Anant Singh in Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat
In 1960s Kolkata, a series of calculated robberies targeting the powerful stir both fear and fascination. Behind them is Ananta—an aging, enigmatic figure seen by some as a criminal, and by others, a saviour. As Inspector Devi Rai leads a relentless manhunt, the public remains divided: is he a thief, or a revolutionary reborn? Through shifting timelines, the film peels back the layers of Ananta’s past—as a devoted freedom fighter under Masterda Surya Sen during the independence movement, and as a disillusioned man watching the nation’s ideals crumble in the face of corruption and greed.
Refusing to accept the betrayal of those ideals, Ananta turns to radical justice, using his combat prowess and strategic mind to fight a new war—this time, for the poor. As his past collides with the present, Ananta becomes a tale of redemption, rebellion, and the moral cost of justice.
Pathikrrit shares that there are two deeply personal reasons which compelled him to make Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat.
"Firstly, this film is an attempt to resurrect the legacy of a forgotten hero—Ananta Singh. While India’s freedom movement is remembered through the names of many celebrated leaders, countless courageous individuals have faded into obscurity. Ananta Singha is one of them. His valour, ideology, and immense sacrifices have been lost in the pages of history. Through this film, I want to honour his memory and present his story to a new generation—one that challenges the way we label revolutionaries, often mistaking their fire for rebellion and their fight for criminality.
"But Ananta’s journey isn’t just about the past. His story echoes in today’s world. We still live in a society where the divide between wealth and poverty grows wider each day. The anger, frustration, and desire for change that fueled revolutionaries then are still alive now. By telling his story, I hope to provoke thought on the ongoing struggles against inequality and the blurred line between justice and dissent."
The second reason that he spoke about is a heartfelt one. Pathikrrit's journey in cinema began as an assistant director on a project featuring Jeet, to now directing him in this film is like a dream coming full circle. "Ananta is a layered, powerful character—and in my eyes, no one but Jeet could bring him to life with such intensity and depth. His presence elevates the film beyond history—it becomes personal, emotional, and unforgettable.