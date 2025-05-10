Jeet joins hands with director Pathikrrit Basu for biopic Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat

Jeet, after a successful OTT debut with Neeraj Pandey's Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, in which the former was seen as the resolute IPS officer Arjun Maitra, is all ready to play Anant Singh, a much-controversial character in the 1960s Kolkata. The film, titled Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat, a biopic on Anant, is being directed by Pathikrrit Basu, whose film Shreeman Shreemati is currently running at the theatres. Notably, after many years of producing films himself, Jeet has agreed to take up a project from a different production house.

Jeet plays Anant Singh in Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat

In 1960s Kolkata, a series of calculated robberies targeting the powerful stir both fear and fascination. Behind them is Ananta—an aging, enigmatic figure seen by some as a criminal, and by others, a saviour. As Inspector Devi Rai leads a relentless manhunt, the public remains divided: is he a thief, or a revolutionary reborn? Through shifting timelines, the film peels back the layers of Ananta’s past—as a devoted freedom fighter under Masterda Surya Sen during the independence movement, and as a disillusioned man watching the nation’s ideals crumble in the face of corruption and greed.

Refusing to accept the betrayal of those ideals, Ananta turns to radical justice, using his combat prowess and strategic mind to fight a new war—this time, for the poor. As his past collides with the present, Ananta becomes a tale of redemption, rebellion, and the moral cost of justice.